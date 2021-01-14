Timberland student-athlete recognized

A Timberland High School student-athlete has been named one of two students of the month by the South Carolina High School League for December.
Senior volleyball player Armoni Green was recognized by the SCHSL for stellar performances in the classroom and on the court. She was captain of the volleyball team this season.
Green has a grade-point average over 3.00 and is an honor student along with being a part of the school’s Army JROTC program. She has also played basketball and participated in track and field for the Wolves.
In a short bio on the SCHSL’s website, Green is described by her volleyball coach as a very hard-working student-athlete who has maintained a full-time job, served as a volunteer and gives 100 percent in everything.
She is active in her community, handing out Christmas cards in a nursing home during the holiday season.
Green plans to graduate high school this month and enlist in the United States Army while pursuing a degree to become a registered nurse.