Timberland celebrates class of 2020

It was a bittersweet day at Timberland High School as they said goodbye not only to the class of 2020, but also principal Kerry Daugherty.
The ceremony was one of great excitement as the students celebrated alongside one another and their families in the stands.
The speeches given praised the student's resilience in the face of the pandemic and changes that the year has brought to them.
The seniors also returned the favor and showed their appreciation for Daugherty giving him a Timberland High School blanket and a plaque commemorating his 10 years of service to the school and community.
Daugherty closed the ceremony speaking to the class telling them to go forward into the world and be mindful of where they are going and never forget where they have come from.
Daugherty also left the class of 2020 with a joke as well.
"Everyone in this crowd is brighter than me, it took you all four years to leave this school and it has taken me ten," Daugherty joked.