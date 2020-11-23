Students get crafty with Thanksgiving robot parade

This fun Thanksgiving-themed activity incorporated many elements of STEAM, and it was something that could be shared with an audience via video.
For the last week or so, Katie Dills’s second-graders at Foxbank Elementary have worked hard on producing their Thanksgiving Robot Parade.
Dills started by reading the book, “Balloons Over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. In this book, students met Tony Sarg, a German American puppeteer and illustrator who was described as “America’s Puppet Master.” Sarg was raised around puppets, and in 1928 he designed tethered helium-filled balloons resembling animals for Macy’s department store in New York; these participated in the store’s now-famous annual Thanksgiving Day parade.
After her class read the book, they reviewed textual elements of the book and also researched about how the parade floats are made in real life. The students then planned out and designed their own floats.
The students planned what character they would build and materials to use. The students made their own float out of materials in the classroom (construction paper, tape, straws, cotton balls, etc.). The students then experimented with Ozobots to see if they could code the robots down a “road” for the parade.