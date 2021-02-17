Students at Phillip Simmons High create portraits to be shared across the world

In the coming weeks, one group of advanced art students at Phillip Simmons High School will send off portraits they have been working on in the midst of a unique project.
The portraits illustrate faces of children in orphanages located in both India and Cameroon, whom they were connected with through a nonprofit organization by the name of the Memory Project.
This project connects children in orphanages and group homes around the world with other children through the foundation of school-based art projects. Starting in 2004, when the Memory Project was first founded, the intentions were that this exchange would foster a sense of intercultural kindness between the children, which seems to accurately depict what is occurring in Paige Duvall, advanced art teacher at Phillip Simmons high schools class. In order to be placed in this college level course, students must be teacher recommended.
Duvall first learned about this organization at a professional development event with the Berkeley County visual arts teachers a few years ago. When Duvall noticed the capability of her class, she decided it was time to attempt the endeavor.
“Last semester and this semester the students that I have are just so talented that I thought, we can just do this now,” Duvall explained.
There is a fifteen dollar fee for each portrait you choose to work on. These fees allow you the opportunity to have access to the photo and covers shipping fees, in addition to having a liaison that can actually go out into the villages to deliver the portraits. Many of the regions where these deliveries are made are flanked by poverty, crime and strife.
“We didn’t have that money so we asked our PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) if they could raise the money for ten portraits and they came back and said you can do fifteen,” Duvall said.
There will be eleven portraits being delivered to Cameroon and eight going to India by the end of March.
Using mostly water color, color pencil and marker, the students began illustrating the faces of each child they were sent. Knowing only the names and gender of each child, students created unique backgrounds of the portraits to represent what they felt would mirror the child’s personality.
The children range in age from around seven to twelve years old, and for many of them, this portrait will be one of very few personal items they have.
After receiving one photo of a child wearing only one earring, Duvall reached out to the founder to see why that might have been missing.
“The founder said that the other one most likely got stolen, so I reached out to the teachers at the school [in the village where she lives] and asked if we could send her a pair of earrings? And she was like that would be awesome. I asked how many kids were there and they said about 52 girls, so we decided to just get them all stud earrings. We got over 100 stud earrings to send with our portraits to the orphanage,” Duvall said.
Students in Duvall’s class have developed a unique relationship with each child through the process of creating their portraits. Each of them, elated to have had the opportunity to be part of something so rare.
“I got to do a little girl from India and I’m just so excited that they get to see all of these and it makes me feel happy that they get to keep these for the rest of their lives and be able to say I know that there is another girl over there who supports me,” one student said.