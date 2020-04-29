Student registration to open on May 11

New student registration for Berkeley County School District will begin on May 11th at 12:01 a.m.
In order in streamline student enrollment and registration all aspects of registration can be completed entirely online.
If parents are interested in enrolling your child in the Head Start program, they need to complete this pre-registration form and schedule an appointment to complete an application by calling 843-553-5179 or 843-553-5039.
Enrollment for the South Carolina Child Early Reading Development and Education Program, CERDEP can also be completed online.
Those unable to register online should contact their school to arrange a time and date to register in person.