Schools will be closed for the remainder of the year

Governor McMaster announced on April 22nd that schools across South Carolina will remain closed through the rest of the school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor McMaster thanked educators around the state for their efforts to keep up with educational standards and students well-being during this time.
“It has been remarkable to see the effort that has been made, the highly remarkable effort,” McMaster said.
He also praised the meal programs that the districts have set up to feed students during the closures announcing that five million students have been fed since the programs began.
McMaster said that he wanted to thank all of the people who are involved in keeping our schools running during the closures. He also thanked the parents for their efforts in helping their children learn from home.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman reiterated McMaster's sentiment thanking everyone for their efforts during these difficult times.
“It has been a burden and it has been sad to see school closed, but it has been a joy to see how everyone has pulled together on this to work for the good of our children,” Spearman said.
Spearman also said that schools will continue to operate as they have for the entire closure. She said that education will continue throughout the rest of the year even though buildings are closed.
“Our buildings will not open for the rest of the year, but learning will continue,” Spearman said.