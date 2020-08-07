School district extend summer feeding program

Berkeley County School District is extending its summer feeding program through Friday, Aug. 21.
Hot meals will continued to be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The summer feeding program was originally slated to end July 30.
Children (anyone 18 years of age and younger) will receive a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day at the drive through locations listed below.
Children must be present to receive meals. Summer meal menus can be found on the district’s Child Nutrition site.
Berkeley Middle School 320 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 843-899-8829
Boulder Bluff Elementary School located at 400 Judy Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445 820-3797
Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450 899-8984
Cane Bay Elementary School located at 1247 Cane Bay Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486 899-5143
College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Road, Ladson, SC 29456 820-5654
Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436 899-8919
Devon Forest Elementary School located at 1127 Dorthy St, Goose Creek, SC 29445 820-4076
Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410 820-4062
E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 899-8950
Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483 820-4081
Sedgefield Middle School located at 131 Charles B Gibson Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445 797-2620
Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479 567-8154
For more information contact Child Nutrition Supervisor Paul Hart at hartp@bcsdschools.net or 843-899-5059.