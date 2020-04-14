SC State to hold virtual graduation ceremony

South Carolina State University will hold a virtual graduation ceremony to confer the degrees upon the graduating class of 2020. This decision comes in light of national and statewide policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
"These are unprecedented times," said university President James E. Clark. "This pandemic has forced us to live in a different way. That includes changing the ways we do everything, including our university events. Given that we don't know when the virus threat will be over in our area and given the series of executive orders set forth by our governor, we have decided to conduct our Commencement ceremony virtually."
The university has yet to set an official date for the ceremony, which will honor recipients of bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees.
"Because we do not know if the country will conquer COVID-19 by July, August or even later, it is not wise for us to give students a date for when the next physical graduation will be held," said university Provost and Academic Officer Dr. Learie Luke. "As it stands today, we are still under the governor's executive order of no assembly larger than three people."
The students have been finishing their coursework online like many other universities, and were disappointed that they will not have an in person ceremony. However, they also understand the university's position in the matter.
"We understand that a graduation ceremony is more than just important to our seniors and their families. It's an event that is looked forward to and cherished," said Student Government Association President Julie Sainyo. "We have worked hard and the university is without a doubt aware of that. We will have our time to walk across the stage and claim our victory. We will continue to see the positive in this negative course of events. We will stay positive, stay safe, adhere to social distancing guidelines and continue to fight the good fight as only a Bulldog knows how. I am beyond proud of the Class of 2020."
The university is now focusing on planning the logistics for the graduation ceremony and hopes to make it memorable for all those involved.