SC Department of Education approves suspension of spring student assessment

The South Carolina Department of Education and state superintendent Molly Spearman announced that the United States Department of Education approved the states waiver to suspend spring student assessments.
The department announced on March 23rd that the state will suspend SC READY for English language arts and mathematics in grades 3–8, SCPASS for science in grades 4 and 6, the End-of-Course Examination Program for English, Algebra, Biology, United States History and the Constitution, Prekindergarten assessments and Alternate Assessments.
The requirement that the End-of-Course examinations count for twenty percent of the student's final grade has been suspended as well.
The SCDE is working closely with the vendors of college entrance, college credit, and workforce readiness assessments to explore innovative approaches, such as testing online.
The district may be allowed to administer these tests to students who need them for college requirements or employment opportunities to the extent possible. These assessments include Advanced Placement, SAT, ACT, and WIN Ready to Work. Should these assessments be able to be administered, they will continue to be paid for by the state.