Sangaree Elementary gets new principal, assistant principal

At the Berkeley County School Board meeting on Tuesday May 26th it was announced that Tara Baker will be taking over as the principal of Sangaree Elementary School with her contract taking effect on July 1, 2020.
Baker is familiar with Sangaree Elementary School having done her student teaching at the school. She has been serving as the assistant principal at Nexton Elementary School.
“I student taught at Sangaree Elementary,” Mrs. Baker said. “Then, I was then lucky enough to be the Title I Facilitator at Sangaree Intermediate. So, I’m just returning to where I began in education. I’m super excited.”
Baker will be joined by Ruth Butka, who will serve as her assistant principal. Butka brings valuable experience to the Leader in Me program and a passion for innovative and personalized learning.
"I hope to jump right in with Leader in Me," Ms. Butka said. We're headed to our second year, and I'm somewhat familiar with it. Hopefully I can jump in and be a support in any way that I can for Mrs. Baker and for our students and staff and the community."