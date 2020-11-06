Robots to help chats; districts innovation squad fuels classroom creativity

Social media users might be familiar with Berkeley County School District’s Academics and Innovation staff giving shout-outs and words of encouragement to crafty teachers who find “innovative” ways to reach students.
Even when not on social media, BCSD’s team of Innovative Learning Coordinators work to provide tech support to teachers and students.
The team is popularly recognized by its nickname, the Innovation Squad. The squad works with teachers on planning lessons – from modeling these lessons, to co-teaching. Squad members refer to it as “personalized professional learning.”
Since the pandemic, the Innovative Learning Coordinator role has expanded to provide on-demand support to blended distance learning students.
The district has about seven ILCs, who are part of the Office of Technology.
Before the pandemic, a coordinator would work with a teacher on an innovative ideas he or she wanted to bring into the classroom.
Maybe a teacher is working on a standard involving geometric shapes and wants to find different ways to help the students meet that standard. With the squad’s background in instructional technology, they may be able to help the teacher to use a robot (for example) for the students to code to draw geometric shapes. Somebody from the Innovation Squad helps to make that lesson happen.
That one example was for a kindergarten classroom prior to the pandemic.
Priscilla Calcutt, director of instructional technology, said an ILC’s role has not necessarily changed but now squad members have to do a lot more to help students who are learning from home.
One big addition this semester has been the student Help Chat under “student technical support” in Class Link. The chats run from 7:30 to 4 p.m. every day to provide support to students if they request assistance. Staff is managing the chat on top of trying to support the teachers in school.
With the Student Help Chat, staff is able to identify trends and share them with teachers, and make troubleshooting videos to help me.
“We’re still doing direct support in school for teachers – modeling lessons, helping with planning…those types of pieces,” Calcutt said, adding some of it is through virtual support, like guiding teachers through Google Meet.
A lot of what teachers are tackling virtually this semester are methods that Calcutt said the district would want them to learn anyway.
“Some folks were already doing many of the things, and it’s really just trying to tweak and enhance that,” she said, adding, “but our focus is on…helping teachers with those BDL students.”
Calcutt said a major component to personalized learning is a learner profile, which is always ongoing. A teacher might give some pre-assessments to figure out a student’s reading level at the beginning of the year, which helps builds information for that child’s profile.
Teachers also try to figure out how a student learns best – like if they seem to adapt more to watching a video, or working in a group with other students, or something else.
“You continuously collect those type of data all throughout the year so that you can better provide instruction that meets them where they are in terms of…how they learn and how they like to express their learning,” she said.
The squad is continuing to work with teachers on transitioning some of those practices from the traditional classroom setting, to virtual learning. The squad’s YouTube channel provides tutorials and troubleshooting videos to provide quick support and assistance.
Over the summer, the team participated in virtual professional development to experience virtual learning themselves. Calcutt said it helped the squad figure out ways to deliver powerful content effectively.
The squad wants to do more of their podcasts – which are called the Innovation Squadcasts. They really want to invite guest speakers to be a part of it.
“We think it’s important that our audience hears from those in the trenches,” she said.
The squad wrote a Google grant for a van that is going to serve as an innovation book mobile. It is supposed to be ready by January, and the group wants help naming it. The van has a stage that folds out, and an interactive Smart Board that can be hung up both in and outside the van.
“It’s very flexible…it’s designed to be that way,” Calcutt said.
The squad continues to collaborate with Academics and Innovation to partner on different projects, such as the BDL website and the demo lessons the district held prior to the start of school.
Prior to the pandemic the squad would host Innovation Summits throughout the school year, which are like mini conferences where instructional coaches and teachers come together for professional learning. Teachers will present on things they have tried out in the classroom.
The squad was not able to host the first one that was scheduled for September, but is holding a virtual one Nov. 12 and 13.
The Virtual Summit is going to be set up like teachers are navigating the halls of a building and visiting classrooms, and depending on whatever classroom they “enter”, a screen will pop up with the presenter that will talk to the class about whatever lesson they have prepared.
“They’re going to feel like they’re in a classroom,” Calcutt said. “It is going to be smaller and more focused, just because we don’t have the capacity to do it as large as we would like it.”
Kasey Bell, a digital learning consultant, speaker and blogger with Shake Up Learning, will be the keynote speaker of the virtual event, which will be geared toward providing tips and strategies to teachers to increase student engagement.
Providing professional learning is what truly fuels the Innovation Squad, which is why Calcutt has been excited about the Virtual Innovation Summit.
“We’re going to be doing things that we’ve never done before…we get excited about those types of things,” she said, adding, “This has just been an opportunity to push ourselves further to help find a way to connect with folks virtually, and engage them with professional learning.”