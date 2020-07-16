Online registration opens for BCSD

Berkeley County School District’s online registration opened on Wednesday July 15th, allowing parents to choose one of three pathways, blended distance learning, virtual learning or traditional learning that will be offered for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents of student in the Berkeley County School District will need to visit the online registration website and select a learning pathway that they feel is the best fit for their student.
Parents of returning students will also be required to submit two proofs of residency.
If a returning student’s update is not complete by Wednesday July 29th, the student will automatically be placed in blended learning.
The Berkeley County School District has set up a back to school website where parents can receive more information about registration and learning pathways.