Nexton Elementary to hold Virtual Field Day

Nexton Elementary School Field Day will look a little different this year. The students, teachers and parents are not going to join together in the gymnasium or in the school yard for games and activities like basketball and relays.
Instead, Nexton Elementary School will hold a virtual field day for the students. Physical Education teacher Brittne Guerry and Brian McSparron said that they have been hold PE classes through Google Classroom and decided to carry that to holding Field Day virtually too.
"Field Day is important because it's an end of the year celebration for the school and our community for all the success that the students have achieved throughout the school year. Students and teachers love field day, and as physical education teachers, we look forward to the opportunity to lead the school in this day of celebration. We felt an obligation to find a way where we can still put on this celebration day for the students and let them know we are thinking about them," McSparron said.
Guerry said that Virtual Field Day gives the school the opportunity to use the technology to not only keep up with their student's education but also maintain relationships as well.
"For so long, we have all believed that social media and technology in general allowed us to have access to everything. I believe now that we see a different side to this, as we don't have the access to our students that we used to have. As teachers, our purpose is to reach our students and meet them where they are. And unfortunately, they are not where we can physically reach them, so we have to do everything in our power to keep them connected not only to their education, but to the relationships they have made," Guerry said.
McSparron said that regular Field Day Activities would not easily translate to virtual means so he and Guerry created games that students could do with household items.
"Some games that the students will do include, Doing a Water Bottle Flip, Sock Basketball, Dance Contest, a Cookie Relay and Toilet Paper Relay. Brittne and I recorded ourselves demonstrating the different activities which we posted on YouTube and all the students have to do is watch the link that we supply to them. While they perform the activities, the students will record themselves doing the game and they'll post it to their classes Flipgrid account, where their fellow classmates can see and provide feedback," McSparron said.
Guerry said that Field Day is important for the students because it gives students the opportunity to be active and receive encouragement from teachers and classmates.
"Our kids are amazing, and they should be told everyday. If they aren't, they need to find us because we will tell them they are amazing. They have to know that today's going to be a good day, and that regardless of where they are, they have to do their schooling to learn to be the leaders they were created to be. They need to work hard, ask questions when they don't understand. When they run into a problem, they have to learn to think before they react. Our students need to know that they will move mountains, because they are amazing. And that's what virtual field day is all about," Guerry said.