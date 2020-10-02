Nexton Elementary School vending machine provides books

When Nexton Elementary students returned to school this month, there was a new item in the hallway outside of the media center: a vending machine.
However, this vending machine was not stocked with Poptarts or Diet Coke bottles; instead it contains roughly 100 books for all grade levels.
The book vending machine is a product of extra funds from the school’s PTA fundraising efforts last school year. PTA president Shana Bourhill said the group purchased the machine for $5,000 in February. Delivery was delayed because of the pandemic and the machine did not make it into the school until June.
The whole premise was that it would be a surprise to the students.
“It was really just something that the PTA wanted to do to surprise the teachers and the student body,” she said.
The books range from pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade. Bourhill said a majority of the books are chapter-sized but there are also books for students learning how to read.
“There’s really a huge variety in there,” she said.
Bourhill said Media Special Dustin McDonnell has already ordered a new set of replacement books to put in the machine. She said the original plan was that the school could use proceeds from its Book Fair to keep the machine stocked all the time. Bourhill has attained more books through donations from families.
The machine came from Global Vending Services out of New York. The company supplies regular drink and food vending machines but started a new product called Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine, where the company refurbishes an old vending machine to hold books instead of snacks and re-programs it to accept tokens instead of money.
The NES machine was customized to feature the school’s logo and mascot.
“I’ve just gotten feedback that they (the students) have been excited,” Bourhill said, adding, “It just gives them something to get excited about when they do their work – something to look forward to.”
The books are free – but a student needs to put a token in the machine to receive a book.
Bourhill said the teachers received tokens that they can give to students – the PTA left it up to the teachers to decide how to reward tokens to students.
Susan Nelson, an ESOL teacher at Nexton Elementary, said students enjoy this new incentive to read.
“They earn tokens for great behavior, listening, following directions…basically for being a standout student,” she said.
Fifth-grade teacher Deanna Jessup said the students seem to enjoy the fact that the books are theirs to keep.
“I watched one student’s face light up when she showed me her book the other day,” she said. “Picking a book like that is also a bit of adventure for them. There’s so many books out there and it expands their exposure. I’ve seen so many students checking out the vending machine and wondering what a certain book is about.”
Virtual students are benefitting from the machine as well. Cynthia Montana teaches fifth-grade virtually. She said her students earn tokens by having great participation and completing their assignments. She uses a participation chart to track their answers and completed assignments on for each day.
At the end of the week on Friday, Montana e-mails the parents and sets up a Google Meet to announce the winner – and brag on how well the students are doing.
"They are loving this reward," she said. "I have the students come up after school, so they can cash in their coin."