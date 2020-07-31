Most Trident Tech classes to be held online in fall

Trident Technical College will only hold classes with skill-based, hands-on requirements on campus this fall. The majority of classes will be held online.
The college moved to online classes on March 16 after the governor ordered the closure of schools. The college re-opened on June 10 with some in-person classes and online as well.
Fall classes will be offered in online, hybrid, scheduled online and traditional in-person.
In-person classes will require masks and reconfigure classrooms ensure social distancing.
Classes will begin on August 24th. The college will be holding virtual open houses where questions about re-opening can be answered.