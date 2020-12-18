Moncks Corner teachers receive SONIC donations

For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign.
In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, 11 teachers in Moncks Corner were among the community heroes up-voted to receive a combined $8,251 for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.
"Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. "From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers' wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning."
From Sept. 28 through Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.
In Moncks Corner, the following exceptional teachers at one school earned funding for their much-needed learning materials as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:
• Amy Stanton at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "3, 2, 1: Math and Science Fun!" and the project "Thriving in Third"
• Lacy Nolan at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Full STEM Ahead!" and the project "Science Observatory Seating."
• Lisa Snider at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "STEAMing Great Books!"
• Melody Harrelson at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Books to Love and Learn From," the project "Engaging Distance Learning," the project "Science Connections" and the project "Science Excitement."
• Michelle Mathis at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Zest for STEM."
• Mitzi Crawford at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Lovin' Legos!"
• Nicole Leonard at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Full STEAM Ahead!" and the project "Science Excitement."
• Olivia Grooms at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "One, Two, STEM for You!"
• Rebecca Bridge at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Digital, Distant, Dynamic!"
• Rebekah Black at Whitesville Elementary School for the project "Reach, Renovate, and Run with it!"
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, including those in Moncks Corner, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.
Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.
DonorsChoose is the leading platform for giving to public schools. Teachers across America use the site to create projects requesting resources their students need, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. Visit www.donorschoose.org to learn more.