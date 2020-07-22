Local students compete for scholarship

Eleven Lowcountry high school students representing Berkeley Electric Cooperative will compete alongside students from all around the state for a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by the state electric cooperatives.
The students were originally selected to take part in the Youth Tour in which they would travel to Washington DC in June or Columbia in July, where they would have a chance to meet with national and state leaders. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the in-person gatherings to be cancelled so the students met with leaders virtually on June 19th-26th.
Students heard from Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Jim Clyburn and other state leaders.
The students also learned that they will be competing for the scholarship by creating audio podcasts about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives.
The Lowcountry students competing are Faith Simmons, Amari Walker and Jalen Wallace, of Moncks Corner, Zach Carter, Chloe Clark and Ayoola Oladimeji, of Goose Creek, Matthew Morris and Aniya Nelson, of Summerville, Suzy Feeney, of Mount Pleasant, Taylor Gadsden, of St. Stephens and Anna Claire Tysinger, of Huger.
The winning podcast will be selected by a group of journalists and each participant from the group will receive $5,000.