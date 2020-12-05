Local schools give back with food drives

Delivering Thanksgiving turkeys to families has become a tradition at Timberland High.
With the ongoing pandemic, delivering turkeys looked a little different this year, but the school found a way to keep the tradition going.
The school coordinated with Northwood Church to distribute 70 meals by letting families come to the school for pick-up on Nov. 21. Principal Tim Evans and Head Secretary Danielle Tice delivered meals to homes who did not have transportation. The meals were offered on a first come, first serve basis.
Timberland High has conducted the annual turkey delivery since 2011.
Tice said the annual drive was brought to her attention during her interview with former Timberland High principal Kerry Daugherty. She said when she learned of it she knew she wanted to be a part of it.
This is the second year Tice has been a part of the tradition and plans to keep it going.
“The appreciation the families give to the staff melts my heart,” she said. “They are so grateful for the meal and thankful for each of us.”
An e-mail from Northwood Church to Timberland High thanked the school for its partnership. The church is located in Carnes Crossroads.
“We are praying that each box of food delivered will bless the families in a very intentional way, knowing they are loved and very much part of the family,” the e-mail read.
The Cane Bay schools have done something similar since 2012; the Cane Bay community’s Thanksgiving drive involves student and staff donating meals for families to pick up. The Thanksgiving drive event was also held on Nov. 21 at Cane Bay Middle. The schools were able to offer 160 meals for residents to come and pick up.
Cane Bay Middle secretary Kelly Roberson said there are extra food items from the drive that Lowcountry Food Bank will collect.
“This is an important tradition because it teaches our students to give back, and the joy of helping others,” she said.
Many of BCSD’s schools got involved in Thanksgiving drives; the media center staff at Macedonia Middle led their school’s drive, and student council collected canned goods at Philip Simmons Middle the week before Thanksgiving. Goose Creek Elementary also teamed up with Northwood Church for a community outreach event.