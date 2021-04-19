Live Arts Scene April 21 to 27

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, Apr. 25, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – Apr. 23, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – Apr. 24, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000 Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 Apr. 21, 6-9 p.m., Acoustic Music & Spoken Word; Apr. 22, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live with Fleming Moore; Apr. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., Eric Barnett; Apr. 24, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Stone
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, Apr. 25, 5-9 p.m., Blues Jam by Lowcountry Bluesconnection
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. Apr. 21, Justin Hodge; Apr. 22, Johnny Cox, Jr.; Apr. 23, James Anderson; Apr. 24, Ben Somewhere; Apr. 25, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; Apr. 27, David Collins
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, Apr. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. Apr. 21, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; Apr. 22, 630-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Nick” by Michael Farris Smith; Apr. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Independent Bookstore Day/Music with Michael Kaltofen; Apr. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, Apr. 22, 7-10 p.m., Derek Cribb; Apr. 23, 6-9 p.m., Hans Wenzel & 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Matt Parker; Apr. 24, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bullfrog
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m., Apr. 21-Trivia; Apr. 23-Mike Freund; Apr. 24-David in Charleston
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430
W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org Apr. 23, 5-8 p.m., Opening Reception for “The Mother Figure” & “Lost/Found Assemblage” Exhibitions (run until June 5)
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, Apr. 23, Matt Furlong Apr. 24, Deadontime
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ Apr. 21, 6-7 p.m., Music Chats with Wojciech virtual via Facebook Live! Apr. 26, 7-8 p.m., Weekly Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Apr. 21, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra; Apr. 23, 8-11 p.m., Seth Carlson; Apr. 24, 8-11 p.m., Drew Marler
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Apr. 21, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; F & Sa-9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apr. 23, Coffin Slide with Whiskey Warfare + Short Division; Apr. 24, Bootlegg
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Apr. 23, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox, Jr. Apr. 22, 6:30-9 p.m., Sip ‘N Paint, “Her Wrap” & “Her Curls, Poppin”-$35 Art with Andre
