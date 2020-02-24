Kitchen tours to promote food and nutrition at Sangaree Elementary

Not everybody gets the opportunity to wear adorable little aprons and caps when they are working in the kitchen, but Lindsey Stull’s second-graders at Sangaree Elementary got to rock them as they toured their school’s kitchen on Feb. 20.
As a school that participates in the MUSC / Boeing Center for Wellness School-Based Wellness Initiative, Sanagaree Elementary has a number of ongoing programs to keep students healthy and teach them about wellness and nutrition.
Physical education teacher Jaime Koch and cafeteria manager Linnie Hansborough have worked together to come up with ways to get their students more involved in their own nutrition.
“Linnie has a passion for nutrition and it’s fantastic because she’s just amazing,” Koch said.
Class kitchen tours has been one of ways they are reaching out to students so they can see where their food at school comes from.
Koch said it started with the aprons – which are recycled aprons now used for the children during the kitchen tours. Some of the cafeteria staff helped modify the aprons to fit the children; Melody Rhine, operator in the kitchen, created the little caps the students wear as part of the ensemble.
Hansborough wanted to give students the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look of the cafeteria while educating them on food and nutrition by wrapping every kitchen tour up with a food tasting.
Not everybody does a kitchen tour; classes sign up for it. However, Koch said they have had the best turnout yet this school year with about 12 classes participating thus far.
Hansborough showed them the dish room first, and demonstrated how kitchen items are washed by sending some dirty trays through a conveyer belt-like washing machine. She then showed them a giant mixer – similar to one someone might use in their own kitchen, except much larger; there is a cage over the mixer to prevent users from sticking their hands inside the device.
Hansborough also gave them a tour of the pantry where all the dry goods are kept, and then let them walk – briskly – through the walk-in freezer and walk-in fridge. The freezer was set to about 27 degrees (it was a quick walk-through).
Hansborough said she loves doing the kitchen tours; she said the freezers and coolers have been the most exciting feature to students.
Kitchen tours wrap up with a food tasting; Hansborough had them try out strawberries which some students liked, some not so much. They washed the berries down with individual cartons of orange juice.
Hansborough talked with students about how strawberries are harvested before the students ate them. She said she has learned a lot just from doing the research on the foods from the taste tests.
“I’ve just been amazed,” she said.
The kitchen tours are one of the things the school has implemented over the last couple of years, along with quarterly food tastings (similar to the food tastings following the kitchen tours, except school-wide). Hansborough gets unusual fruits and vegetables for children to taste; the next tasting is March 19 and the students are going to try starfruit.
The school has also implemented the 2-Bite Club, which helps get the students to try those new fruits and vegetables that they might not try otherwise. Hansborough also features an entrée, vegetable and fruit “of the day” in the cafeteria – similar to a restaurant presenting daily specials.
“We’re just trying to educate these kiddos,” Koch said. “Hopefully as they get a little older and get out on their own, they’ll try different stuff when they go grocery shopping for themselves.”
Other healthy initiatives include the wellness committee (Hansborough and Koch) participating in monthly faculty meetings by putting on professional development for the staff that is all based on nutrition, physical activity and overall wellness.
Teachers utilize two recesses a day this year to help, along with “brain breaks”, to help with learning and retention. A lot of the school’s teachers also incorporate kinesthetic movement within their classrooms, like wobble seats, exercise balls and any sort of seat or chair that allows movement. Guidance counselors teach social/emotional wellbeing programs throughout the year, and the school continues to support the American Heart Association by participating in Kids Heart Challenge.