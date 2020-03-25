Howe Hall AIMS principal stays connected through closures

King Crash, Rockstar Rick, Pirate Pete, Captain Obvious and Carl the Clown are all characters that can be seen on the Howe Hall AIMS Elementary School Chameleon News posted every morning on the school's Facebook page.
They are all portrayed by Howe Hall AIMS Elementary School principal Christopher Swetckie. Each character presents information to the students such as the "Sound of the Day," "Joke of the Day," sports, trivia and student birthdays.
It was the student birthdays that inspired Swetckie to do the morning announcements online during the school closures by Governor McMaster due to concerns over the coronavirus.
"I was inspired to do the morning news when my son asked me if we were going to wish a "happy birthday" to any kids who weren't at school during the shut down. It struck me as a great opportunity to connect with my students and families during this unfortunate event," Swetckie explained.
Swetckie also uses the morning announcements to tell students to remember to do their eLearning and also remain healthy by sanitizing their hands, brushing their teeth, or not touching their face.
Swetckie said that the broadcasts are fun and wacky on purpose. This is to help students lessen their anxiety about the closure. He said it also helps to bring the school community together through the internet, this is done through fun challenges that he gives out everyday.
"This broadcast is intentionally zany to help lessen the anxiety of our students and put a smile on their faces during this tough time. Additionally, each day we have a fun fact trivia contest and a creativity challenge. Again, these are little fun things to keep up morale and increase communication between our teachers and students. For example, the first day students had to find out their teacher's favorite ice cream flavor. This trivia challenge required them to contact their teacher to find out their preference and then for their parents to contact me with the answer. It was not only a fun ice breaker for the 1st day of e-learning, it helped us double check that the pathways of communication were open and working. Finally, I hope that it will help them kick start their day. One of the greatest challenges with e-learning is finding a home routine. Our families can use this as a tool to "start their school day'" and launch into e-learning at home," Swetckie explained.
The news is not a one man operation however, Swetckie enlists his 5th grade son Alex to help him film and come up with characters and film the show. He then sends the show to the school media specialist Kelli Rodriguez to edit and it is posted by social media coordinator Yolanda Odgers.
Swetckie said that he really enjoys creating new characters, which he brainstorms along with his sons.
"I feel like I'm appearing on the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update. My sons and I brainstorm based on whatever hats, props and wigs I can find. From there, I just improvise and let the fun happen. They're so used to being the silly principal's sons they don't even care when I act foolish to entertain my students," Swetckie said.
Swetckie said that all of the work to put the news show together does not feel like work at all. He said that everything he does is for his students and it does not matter if the students are in the school or doing eLearning at home.
"Everyone at AIMS went into the profession because we love helping kids learn and to put a smile on their faces. We're all in this together, so we might as well have some fun with it," Swetckie said. "Regardless of the setting, brick and mortar or virtual, my job is to ensure that the kids' health and safety comes first. This includes their social emotional well being. We all learn and perform our best when we are filled with joy. If there is something I can do to contribute to the happiness of my students, then I am going to try and make it happen."
Swetckie said that he is proud of all of the effort his teachers to make show that students are able to learn during the closure. He said that while the morning news allows him to stay connected to his students he cannot wait to be back interacting with the students in person at Howe Hall AIMS Elementary School.
"Our faculty has not let this hurdle slow them down at all and our students have risen to the occasion. I still have the pleasure of watching high quality instruction and seeing kid's "light bulbs" pop on each day. Now I just see it through my computer screen rather than in person. Our teachers are still teaching their hearts out and our kids are still learning. I think you would find that to be the case in all Berkeley County Schools. Of course, I miss the daily shoe tying, high fives, and kids popping out of cars with wiggly teeth and tales about what they read the night before. I think I can safely speak for my entire faculty when I say we miss our kids very much and we hope they stay healthy so we can see them back in the building when the closures are lifted," Swetckie said.