Holiday boards up for display in Moncks Corner

Twelve Berkeley County School District Schools have provided festive holiday boards for Berkeley Electric Cooperative's 10th annual Celebrate the Season event.
These boards were created by district students with their art teachers. Marrington Middle School of the Arts, Berkeley Middle, Hanahan Middle, Westview Middle, Goose Creek Elementary, Timberland High, Berkeley Elementary, Cane Bay Midlde, Cane Bay High, Stratford High, Howe Hall AIMS and Mount Holly Elementary all submitted boards.
Among some of this year's festive depictions are a Christmas-themed chameleon from Howe Hall AIMS, a Cane Bay Middle cobra sporting a Santa Claus hat, a gingerbread house with a welcome mat featuring Hanahan Middle's initials and more.
Celebrate The Season is an annual charitable holiday event, powered by Berkeley Electric Cooperative, organized by Santee Cooper, Old Santee Canal Park and the Town of Moncks Corner, that honors the communities of the Lowcountry and Santee Cooper Country with a month-long holiday celebration with different events. Visitors can check out the student artwork during the weekend Holiday Fairs.
The Holiday Fairs will be held every weekend up through the weekend before Christmas, Friday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex off of East Main Street. Visitors can enjoy free visits with Santa Claus, carnival rides, crafts, food and other festive activities. Admission to the Holiday Fairs is free. Enter the Holiday Fairs at 418 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner.