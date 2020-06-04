High school students to have virtual leadership experience

At the beginning of the year Berkeley Electric Cooperative selected eleven students to take part in a leadership experience in Washington, DC and/or Columbia, SC.
Zach Carter of Goose Creek, Chloe Clark of Goose Creek, Suzy Feeney of Mount Pleasant, Taylor Gadsden of Saint Stephen, Matthew Morris of Summerville, Aniya Nelson of Summerville, Ayoola Oladimeji of Goose Creek, Faith Simmons of Moncks Corner, Anna Claire Tysinger of Huger, Amari Walker of Moncks Corner and Jalen Wallace of Moncks Corner were selected to attend the events.
However the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of both of the in-person events. However, the state's electric cooperatives have come together to hold a Virtual Youth Experience from June 19-26 through an internet-based video conferencing system.
“During these challenging times, we have to be innovative to keep supporting our communities and members,” said Dwayne Cartwright of Berkeley Electric Cooperative. “We were disappointed these students couldn’t take the trips as originally planned. but we’re glad this experience is available to them. We think it will still be one they will always remember.” Berkeley Electric also offered the opportunity for this year’s delegates to take part in the trips next year.
Students will hear from state leaders such as Gov. Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and several others.
The students also will have the opportunity to earn a $5,000 scholarship by working in teams to create a podcast about how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted their lives.
There are a total of 79 students, all rising juniors and seniors, from around the state will take part in the Virtual Youth Experience.