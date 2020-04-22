Hanahan Middle Band Director wins award

Hanahan Middle School music director Andre North was named the 2019-2020 South Carolina Music Educators Association’s Outstanding Young Music Educator.
"It was an incredible moment. In fact I spent about two days in disbelief! This experience has been the most incredible feeling of my teaching career," North said.
North has been teaching at Hanahan Middle School for the last four years and previously taught at Cainhoy Elementary for two years. He said that winning the award shows him that teaching is what he was always meant to do.
"This feeling is everything to me. When I first began teaching, I never imagined I could achieve these accomplishments. However, this moment is confirmation that teaching music is what I was meant to do," North said.
North said that music is the biggest aspect of his life and working in music education always for him to spread that love to students every day.
"When I wake up in the morning I practice piano for 30 minutes and spend another half hour composing. In the evenings I practice my primary instrument, the saxophone, study band scores, and go to sleep listening to music related podcasts. In short, music is my life. It is an extension of who I am and how I express myself. Being a band director allows me to share that joy with others," North said.
North said that one thing he always wants to do is connect music to other aspects of education. He said that he works with his colleagues to incorporate music into other aspects of education.
"I have really strong relationships with the other teachers in my school. Therefore, we spend time coming up with ways to collaborate music into other disciplines. It is important that my band students know how much music is connected to everything they do," North explained.
North said that he wants to elevate music education and help people to see the benefits that it can have on students' education and lives.
"Music education fills in the gaps where other disciplines cannot. It is not only a means of expression, but a way to educate. Music helps to build the skills necessary to do well in other disciplines. For me, music gave me a purpose- it gave me an identity. Every day I choose to stand on the podium in front of my band class, I know that music is doing the same for someone else," North said.