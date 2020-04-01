Gov. McMaster says schools will remain closed through the month of April

Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman released a joint statement on Tuesday March 24th stating that schools across the state will remain closed through the month of April.
“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
In response to the press conference Berkeley County School District will remain closed until April 30th.
All BCSD employees except are working remotely except for those who have been notified to continue to report to school facilities. Employees are working as directed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We realize the state’s decision to extend the school closure continues to present various hardships for many of our families. Please understand the district’s number one priority is the safety and security of our students, staff and our community. We have significantly reduced staff who are physically reporting to any facility in an effort to comply with social distancing guidance and will continue operating feeding sites as drive-through PICK UP service only. Additionally, we will continue to support student learning through our online platforms, and we will provide guidance and instructional materials for the extended closure as they become finalized. Please review the information below regarding BCSD plans for the extended closure,” the district said in a press release.
Spring break will also still remain as it has been regularly scheduled, April 13th-April 17th.
New student registration from the 2020-2021 will be rescheduled and that information will be released later.