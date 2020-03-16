Gov. McMaster orders schools closed

Governor Henry McMaster ordered all schools in South Carolina be closed in a press conference on Sunday March 15th as a precaution against COVID-19 also known as the Coronavirus.
Schools were ordered to be closed from March 15th and will remain closed through the end of March. In addition to schools being closed all extended day activities and extracurricular activities will also be cancelled.
Dorchester District 2 is currently working on plans for long distance learning for students and plans for food service for students that qualify during the closure.
Teachers in Dorchester District 2 are going to report to their schools on March 16th and 17th as well as teachers in Berkeley County.
Students in the Berkeley County School District will be taking courses online. All students should have their own Chromebook with its power cord. This should be available online on Wednesday March 18th and the teachers will be available to help the students with their online assignments during regular schools hours.
Beginning on March 16th, any students age 18 and under can receive lunch and a snack from the district through a drive through and pick up service for no cost. The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday
Lunches will be provided at the following locations:
Berkeley High School located at 406 W Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Cainhoy Elementary School located at 2434 Cainhoy Rd, Huger, SC 29450
Cane Bay High School located at 1624 State Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
College Park Middle School located at 713 College Park Rd, Ladson, SC 29456
Cross Elementary School located at 1325 Ranger Dr, Cross, SC 29436
Goose Creek High School located at 1137 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Hanahan Elementary School located at 4000 Mabeline Rd, Hanahan, SC 29410
H.E. Bonner Elementary School located at 171 Macedonia Foxes Cir, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
J.K. Gourdin Elementary School located at 1649 Highway 45. Pineville, SC 29468
Sangaree Elementary School located at 1460 Royle Rd, Summerville, SC 29483
St. Stephen Elementary School located at 1053 Russellville Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Timberland High School located at 1418 Gravel Hill Rd, St Stephen, SC 29479
Charleston Southern will be closed on March 18th and students will need to evacuate the campus.
Students will be allowed to return to campus up until 3 p.m. on March 18th to gather things they need from their dorms.
Charleston Southern will proceed as an online institution until March 31st.
Students are encouraged to stay up to date on events by monitoring Blackboard, social media and their student email.