Foxbank elementary keeps it upbeat on first day back

It might not have been the same influx in previous years, but around 7 a.m. on Sept. 8, groups of students steadily made their way into Foxbank Elementary to find their way to their classrooms.
With teachers and students facing new challenges this school year, Foxbank Elementary made it a goal to keep things as “normal” as possible – and keep things upbeat as children entered the building for their first day back inside the building since March.
Fourth-grade teacher Jade Fayall said teachers were getting students excited with “elbow bumps” and talking to them about their summer and what kept them busy during the pandemic.
“I’m excited,” she said, adding, “Trying to get back in the groove, it’s been a while but…now that they’re here, I’m back into it and I’m just ready to get the school year started.”
Principal Natalie Lockliear said the school wanted to keep the same first-day-of-school excitement for students that it has had in the past.
“We wanted them to feel at ease, so we wanted to have a lot of people around, lot of teachers in the hall trying to guide them, and hopefully we accomplished that,” she said. “So we’re trying to keep their schedule as close to the norm as possible so they can enjoy and have a great school year.”
In addition to staff greeting and walking students to class, students were also offered breakfast items including chicken biscuits and Poptarts as they entered the building.
Lockliear said drop-off on the first day went really well.
“It will speed up as time goes but our parents were very understanding and patient as we checked temperatures and got kids in the building and made sure they were in the right spot,” she said.
Lockliear said her staff was at the school over the weekend getting everything set up.
“We are working to the best of our ability and hope our kids will have a great year,” she said.
Second-grade teacher Katie Dills said everyone at the school has stayed positive.
“We have been taking it with stride with the masks and precautions and what I really liked is that…we’ve given expectations to uphold and we have a goal to achieve, and that is to keep everybody safe, so I think we’re doing a really good job,” she said.