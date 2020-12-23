You have permission to edit this article.
Federal student loan 0% interest rate extended

  Updated
Federal student loan repayment suspension, stopped payment collections, and 0% interest rate have been extended.
On Dec. 4, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos extended federal student loan flexibilities.

Currently, the 0 percent interest rate, suspension of payments, and stopped payment collections on federal student loans owned by the Department of Education (ED) are set to continue through Jan. 31.

Check StudentAid.gov/coronavirus regularly for the latest information on these flexibilities and when they are scheduled to end.

What does this mean?

• You are not required to make payments on ED-owned student loans until after Jan. 31, 2021, and no interest will accumulate.

• Collection activities, such as Treasury offsets and wage garnishments, will not resume until after Jan. 31, 2021.

• If your loan is in the process of being rehabilitated, you will continue to receive payment credit for each month during the suspension period when you would have otherwise made a payment under the terms of your rehabilitation agreement.