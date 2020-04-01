Devon Forest keeps positivity during closures

A lot of things have changed for Devon Forest Elementary School since Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools on March 15th. However, one thing has remained, positive referrals.
The positive referral system is a program that rewards students for hard work and good behavior. Devon Forest Elementary School has been doing the practice for the past four years.
When the students were in the school they would be called down to Principal Cristie Mitchum's office where they would receive praise for their work, a pencil and Mitchum would call their parents to tell them as well. They would then take a photo and post it to the school's Facebook page.
The school decided to keep the positive referrals going through the closures.
The teachers can nominate students from their homes on the school's district website.
The students then have their name posted on the app ClassDojo and their parents still receive a positive phone call home. The students now receive their positive referral in the mail.
Mitchum said the students really enjoyed the referrals when they were in school and wanted to keep something for the students that was familiar.
"It gives the students something familiar and something that they loved at school. They are so proud when they earn one. These are such unusual times for all of us. We just like to bring some joy when we can," Mitchum said.
Mitchum also said that the students are enjoying being able to see their name on Dojo and being able to actually hear from their principal.
"They love hearing their name on Dojo. The parents have loved the phone calls. I think they are more surprised to hear our voices. It is creating a lot of excitement and other kids want to earn them," Mitchum said.