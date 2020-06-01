CSU updates fall academic schedule; classes begin earlier and end by Thanksgiving

Charleston Southern University announced on Monday June 1st, 2020 that they will be modifying their academic schedule for the 2020 Fall semester.
This is in an effort to minimize the risk of additional waves of COVID-19 cases. The new schedule begins earlier in August and will end before Thanksgiving providing students with a seven-week winter break. This is a strategy that has been adopted by several universities including the University of South Carolina, who will cease in-class instruction at Thanksgiving and finish semesters online this fall.
“CSU leaders recognize the challenges of keeping students and the entire CSU community safe,” said Dr. Jackie Fish, vice president for academic affairs. “CSU’s reIGNITE Task Force agrees that this strategy is the best way to move forward as we invite our students back to traditional instruction on campus.”
These are the major changes are listed below:
Wednesday, August 19 Classes Begin
Tuesday, November 17 Last Day of Class
Wednesday, November 18 Reading Day
Thursday, November 19 Final Exams Begin
Tuesday, November 24 Final Exams End
CSU Residence Life will welcome resident students back on Saturday, August 15th and Sunday, August 16th.
The campus will be open on Labor Day and Fall Break will also be cancelled.
Winter Break will begin on Wednesday, November 25th and Spring 2021 classes will begin on Monday, January 11th.
Programs exempt from this modified, accelerated schedule include those offered in CSU Online, the College of Business Graduate Program, the Physician Assistant Program, and the Doctorate in Leadership Program.