CSU to hold online graduation

Charleston Southern University announced on Thursday April 30th that they will hold an online commencement ceremony for the class of 2020.
The online commencement will be held on Saturday May 9th, the same day as the original in person graduation at 10:00 a.m.
Charleston Southern leadership said that they will hold an in person graduation ceremony later in the year when it is deemed safe.
“The virtual experience is designed to create a memorable and unique celebration for our Bucs while also providing an opportunity for faculty, staff, alumni, fellow students, and family and friends to offer their congratulations,” said Jackie Fish, vice president of academic affairs.
The virtual graduation will be hosted by Full Measure Education. It will include celebratory content, videos from CSU leadership, and social media filters which will allow students to virtually wear their graduation cap and virtually move their tassel from one side to the other.
Students will receive additional information in the upcoming days about graduation.