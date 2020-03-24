CSU students to finish semester online

Charleston Southern students will finish the rest of their spring semester online.
The announcement came after university officials met on Monday March 23rd to discuss options regarding how to proceed with the rest of the school year. Officials decided that online learning would be the safest option for students and faculty.
“We know our traditional students will be deeply disappointed, as are we, that our on-campus activities are ending much earlier than we hoped. But this move is the best option to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the greater community from the ill effects of the public health pandemic,” President Dondi Costin said.
The May graduation has been postponed and will be conducted at a later date that is to be determined. The degrees will be conferred on May 8th and will be mailed out to seniors who meet degree requirements.
“Making this decision now also allows our students the opportunity to make plans in the best interests of themselves and their families,” Costin said. “Amid the difficulties we all face during this challenging season, Charleston Southern is committed to creating memorable experiences for our Bucs and recognizing their hard-earned accomplishments, including a future commencement event for the Class of 2020.”
Campus Resident Life will conduct an orderly two-week move-put process beginning on April 1st. The university stated that the move-out process will be conducted in such a way that students will be able to remove their belongings from their rooms in a safe, convenient, and timely fashion while also ensuring social distancing.
The university is now currently researching possible housing and dining plan refunds and are working with state and federal officials to make sure that all guidelines are met.
Registration for Summer and Fall semesters will continue as regularly scheduled. Holds on accounts will also be removed for now to give students the opportunity to register.
All students will receive chapel credits for the final two remaining chapels for the semester.
“I continue to be proud of and inspired by the way our Charleston Southern family has chosen to make the best of a bad situation. But I am not surprised because that’s exactly what I would have expected from a community committed to integrating faith in learning, leading, and serving. We remain steadfast in the rock-ribbed sufficiency of a rock-solid Savior who transforms the overwhelmed into overcomers every single time,” said Costin. “In troubled times, it doesn’t get any better than that.”