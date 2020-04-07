CSU offers rebate to residential students

Charleston Southern University announced on Monday April 6th that all currently enrolled residential students will receive prorated board rebate for the 2020 spring semester. The credit will be calculated based on the actual food service costs that were eliminated when students vacated the resident halls. This was in most cases March 16th.
Credits for students who received financial aid awards to cover room and board will be reduced by the amount of those awards. The rebate will be applied first to outstanding charges on student accounts. The remaining credit balances will be applied to the next academic term. Graduating seniors will receive a check for any remaining credit.