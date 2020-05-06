CSU named premier blood partner

Charleston Southern University has been recognized by the American Red Cross as a Premier Blood Partners for 2020 due to its commitment to the community and national blood supply.
Last year, Charleston Southern helped the Red Cross to collect 368 units of blood, which is enough to save 1,104 lives.
“Our student organizations were vital to reaching these numbers,” Director of Student Activities Kevin Coriolan said. “Because of our Bucs, we are one of the most effective Red Cross Blood Drive sites in the Charleston tri-county area, given our centralized location, convenient parking, spacious hosting areas, and easy-to-navigate campus.”
12 student organizations hosted blood drives last year included:
• Campus Activities Board
• Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
• Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity
• Outdoor Adventure Club
• College Republicans
• Psychology Club
• Athletic Training Club
• African American Society
• American Criminal Justice Association
• Student Nursing Association
• Pre-Medicine Club
• CSU Football Team
Charleston Southern will host another blood drive on Friday May 8th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brewer Center gym. Community members are encouraged to come out and support.
“The American Red Cross is proud to say that we have been partnering with Charleston Southern University for over 20 years and are particularly proud to partner with the university on May 8 in order to keep blood on our hospital shelves for our patients during this uncertain time,” said Kate Lilly, account manager at American Red Cross in South Carolina.
The American Red Cross relies on donations from the community to help save lives for accident and burn victims, those undergoing surgery and patients being treated for sickle cell, cancer and other diseases.
The blood drive will have rules in place to conform with social distancing and public safety. Donors will have their temperature taken before they can give blood, stand six feet apart in the donation area and wear masks in the donation area.
“We encourage the community to join CSU in giving the gift of life. The donation process only takes about an hour and can make an enormous life-saving difference,” Coriolan said.