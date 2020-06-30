CSU making preparations for students return to campus

Charleston Southern University has already begun preparations for students to return to campus in August.
As the situation is constantly evolving the university's Pandemic Task Force is meeting every day to discuss guidelines as well as modify those guidelines as necessary.
The university's primary plan is to implement mandatory mask wearing for students on campus as well as encouraging social distancing and healthy habits for students.
The classrooms are being measured to allow for the students to practice social distancing while in class. The task force is making it a goal to have most classes be given in a hybrid format allowing for students to watch lectures online instead of in-person.
The university also said that through all of this the safety and health of the students and faculty.