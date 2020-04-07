CSU employee tests negative for COVID-19

Charleston Southern University received notification on April 7th that an employee tested negative for COVID-19. The employee was tested for the virus two weeks ago.
“We praise God for this good news for our valued teammate and continue to pray for a swift end to this virus and its effects,” President Dondi Costin said.
At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 associated with the university. Only essential employees are on campus at this time. The university operations are still uninterrupted with employees working remotely.