CSU announces new minor program

Charleston Southern University announced that, beginning in the fall, students can take part in a new 15-hour interdisciplinary minor in Leadership. The minor will be offered jointly by the colleges of Business and Christian Studies. It will contain classes from both colleges and aims to create a solid foundation for student leaders.
The program was designed by Dr. Darin Gerdes, a professor of management, who said that the program falls in line with CSU's idea of emphasizing character as the most important aspect of leadership.
“At CSU, we follow a distinctive approach to leadership by emphasizing character as the key to performance. In addition, we encourage aspiring leaders to focus on the growth of their followers. Service and stewardship are the marks of Christian leaders," Gerdes said in a press release.
Students at CSU will have the opportunity to take part in other leadership development opportunities in the fall through alternative chapels and Freshman Seminar.
“Leadership can be learned. Not every graduate will hold a formal position of leadership such as a CEO or president, but God wants everyone to exercise responsible stewardship of the people and resources under their care. Students who want others to flourish can use their influence as leaders at any level to make a difference in the world. The leadership development program we have designed will build the character and competence required for any student to become a servant leader committed to a life of significance, whatever their vocation.” CSU president Dondi Costin said.
Costin will take part in some of the seminars. Costin said that building servant leaders is very important and something that he is passionate about.
“Leadership may be defined many ways. One of my favorite definitions is ‘influencing a team to accomplish a mission for the glory of God and good of others.’ CSU exists to unleash servant leaders equipped as critical thinkers, data-savvy problem solvers, skillful communicators, and effective collaborators ready to impact their community for Christ," Costin said.