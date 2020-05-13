CSU announces COVID-19 student relief programs

Charleston Southern University announced on May 13th that they would be providing residential and commuter with financial assistance in order to help them with the impact of the coronavirus
Firstly CSU will distribute funds that were given to the school by the federal government through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) ACT. The CARES Act gave money to the university in order to assist students who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus. The funds are given to assist with eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance such as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare, and childcare.
The university announced that the funds will be distributed in two phases. The first phase all Pell-eligible students who were not fully online prior to the pandemic will receive an automatic grant in the future.
The second phase will include a grant application process for students who did not receive sufficient funding to cover eligible expenses through phase one. The application process will begin after the first phase is complete.
Secondly, CSU will given a prorated credit to currently registered residential students for the 2020 spring semester. The amount of the prorated credit will be calculated based on the actual food service cost from the date the student left campus. The amount of the rebate will vary based on the amount of financial aid received to cover room and board charges.
CSU will also offer a partial room rebate to residential students for the 2020 spring semester. The amount of the rebate will be based on a variety of factors including financial aid awards and other factors. The room rebates will be adjusted onto individual student accounts in the upcoming future, and graduates will receive a refund check.
CSU also established a COVID-19 Student Emergency Care Fund which will be used for students who demonstrate financial needs for food, housing, medicine, travel, education-related expenses, including scholarship support and other needs the Student Care Committee deems appropriate. Representatives from the school will evaluate the needs of the students and give aid accordingly. This find was created through the generosity of donors and are not the same as federally funded CARE grants.