Coyote enters Cane Bay Elementary without mask

Clever mask reference aside—a coyote did enter Cane Bay Elementary on Thursday morning.
The animal was removed without incident. Berkeley County Deputies announced the coyote’s entry and removal on a social media post.
Deputies said Cane Bay School Traffic Deputies and school staff, we were able to retrieve the coyote from within the school bathroom without any incident to students or faculty members.
The sheriff’s office said the animal was safely apprehended and turned over to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, unharmed. It's believed the coyote slid its way in during school drop off.