Christin Furro a finalist for State elementary assistant principal of the year

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has announced that Christi Furrow is a top finalist for the 2021 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year award.
Furrow is at Goose Creek Elementary, where she has served since 2015. She has been an educator in Berkeley County School District for 23 years.
Furrow was born and raised in Hanahan and graduated from Hanahan High in 1992.
She studied elementary education at the College of Charleston, where she also received her Masters of Education in Early Childhood Education. Furrow also received her Masters plus 30 in Educational Administration from Charleston Southern University, where she is currently enrolled in the doctoral program for leadership.
“I have high energy, and I have an energy and a passion to serve and make a difference,” she said, adding, “I have fun every day. It’s a great thing to be able to…have the joy of coming to work, and know that you’re coming to a place that you love.”
Furrow’s high energy can be heard when she talks about making an impact in students’ lives.
“We’re working together as a team to create a win-win for the home and the school…that automatically makes a win for the community, for the future,” she said.
To be an Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year, Applicants must of been an elementary assistant principal for two years or longer and a member of SCASA at the time of selection as State Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.
As part of the selection process for the state award, Furrow traveled to Columbia on Nov. 18 to be interviewed by a designated panel of educators and community stakeholders.
“I felt like it went well,” Furrow said. “My goal was just to be myself and to show the passion and love I have for kids.”
Furrow said she loves people and enjoys making a difference in the lives of her school’s teachers and students.
“If I have the opportunity to…equip and engage and empower people, I want to be able to do that,” she said.