Cane Bay Student Enrollment Information

New student registration for Berkeley County School District will begin on May 11th at 12:01 a.m.
In order in streamline student enrollment and registration all aspects of registration can be completed entirely online.
When the registration is complete and all documentation has been received by the school, the child will be placed on a waiting list based on the timestamp of their completed registration.
Kindergarten children will be placed in a lottery once all of their documentation is completed and processed. When the registration is complete the students will be assigned a number for a lottery which will be held on May 25th, 2020. Parents will be notified via email of their child's number and the lottery will be held live on Cane Bay Elementary's Facebook page at 10 a.m. on May 25th, 2020.
In order for a child to be eligible for the lottery, enrollment paperwork must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on May 20th, 2020.
If paperwork is not completed by May 20th, 2020 the child can still be enrolled, however they will not be eligible for the lottery for Cane Bay Elementary School. The child's name will instead be placed on a timestamped waiting list.
The district said in a statement that there is no sibling cause for Cane Bay Elementary School and all students will be subject to the attendance cap and the lottery