Cane Bay High teacher named SC Air Force Teacher of the Year

Cane Bay High School teacher Geoffrey Sklar was named the South Carolina Air Force Teacher of the Year for the 2020 school year.
The Air Force Association recognizes STEM educators for their “outstanding classroom performance, collaborative initiatives, educational outreach, leadership, and significant impact in the school and community."
Sklar has been working as a math and Project Lead the Way (PTLW) teacher in the Berkeley County School District for twenty-six years. Sklar was nominated because of his passion for working with students in both engineering and robotics.
Sklar said that he was surprised by receiving the award and that the award was the result of the hard work of all of the teachers around him.
"I was very surprised and humbled. I don’t think for one minute I am the best teacher in the State, County, School, CTE department or my classroom. I am surrounded by talented peers, a supportive administration and amazing students who are all smarter than I was in High School. Let’s just say, this award is a result of their supporting me and STEM education," Sklar said.
Sklar has been working in STEM in the district for many years, he leads the Cane Bay Robotics Team and began the engineering program at Goose Creek High School. Sklar said that the teams he leads keep him motivated to keep working and inspiring students to pursue STEM activities.
"Most of my accolades have come from extracurricular activities with STEM teams, such as VEX Robotics, FIRST Robotics, and Trebuchet teams. These teams truly keep me motivated to continue teaching Engineering (Project Lead the Way-PLTW) and give these talented students a platform to compete. Just like sports teams do for some students, STEM teams teach life skills I cannot provide with the classroom curriculum. Many of my students and peers refer to me as Coach even though I am not athletic at all," Sklar said.
Sklar said that teaching STEM in the classroom is a great experience because he is always learning something new and often times the students will teach him.
"I have always loved project based learning as a reinforcement of math and engineering theory. Teaching engineering has allowed me to apply my Civil Engineering degree and vast Navy experiences in the classroom. My students seem more interested and motivated by real life and hands on activities. On any given day, we learn 3D modeling software, robotics, C++ computer programming, architectural designing, rocketry; the list goes on. The constant changing of technology makes me a continuous learner," Sklar said. "I have numerous activities and projects that I have never done before so I let the students go through the engineering design process and teach me. Just recently, some of my students researched, designed and built a prototype robotic arm that is controlled with their actual arm. My students write G code (cut pattern) for my CNC machines during Robotics practices that I can tell you I did not teach them,"
Sklar said that STEM education is always important for students and can lea them to success in a number of career paths, not just engineering or robotics.
"I believe CTE/STEM education is as important as your core curriculum (math, English, history, science, etc). I tell my students the first day I meet them that my objective is not for them to become an engineer. My goal is to teach them valuable skills they learn through the design process and working as a team. Most of my students do not become engineers, but may work in a STEM field in aerospace, construction, manufacturing or the military. STEM prepares kids with a rigorous curriculum that prepares them for life," Sklar said.