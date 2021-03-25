Calling for submissions, the 18th annual Project Safe Neighborhoods logo contest begins

The United States Attorney’s office’s 18th Annual Project Safe Neighborhoods Logo Contest is underway once again and Attorney M Rhett DeHart has announced a call for submissions for all grade school students in South Carolina.
Project Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide contest that encourages students to illustrate ways gun violence in schools can be prevented. The project aims to be a preventative initiative that opens doors to meaningful conversations about reducing gun violence and other violent crimes.
This year, in particular, is crucial for preventive activities regarding violence. After a grueling series of months permeated with mass shootings and other related gun violence throughout the nation, this year's theme of “Preventing Gun Violence in Our Schools,” is upsettingly relevant.
There will be four different categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 grades. A winner will be chosen from each category for a cash prize. There will also be one overall logo winner.
Further information regarding contest rules and can be found at the projects website.