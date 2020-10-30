Boulder Bluff students enjoy pumpkin extravaganza

Since the students could not go to the pumpkin patch this year, Boulder Bluff Elementary’s Special Education department decided to bring the patch to the students.
BBE’s “pumpkin extravaganza” took place Oct. 30. Special education students did a number of different outdoor activities involving pumpkins; the ELA station was a pumpkin patch where students sat and listened to a story read aloud to them.
They then picked a pumpking to carry over to the Art station to decorate a pumpkin.
Children also played in the cornhole area, and enjoyed a small “bowling alley” where students could roll a small pumpkin to knock over bowling pins.
They also did fall-themed science and math activities, and got to munch on popcorn and snowcones.