Book Fairy pays weekly visits to Sangaree Elementary

Decked out in a colorful tutu and butterfly wings and a very elaborate cart, Sangaree Elementary’s “Book Fairy” hits the halls every Thursday to hand out books to children.
Sangaree Elementary’s student leaders have joined the Book Fairy (Media Specialist Assistant Jordan Kotlowski) to create a book mobile to deliver free books to students. Teachers sign up for a time for the fairy to come by, and then she and the student leaders go around to the classroom pods to deliver the books.
Principal Tara Baker said this is a new initiative to ignite a passion for reading in students.
“We hope to expand on this initiative next year and have additional student leaders to take the charge of getting books donated, organized and scheduling the book fairy mobile,” she said.
Since becoming a Leader In Me School in the 2019-2020 school year, Sangaree Elementary has been coming up with ways to incorporate leadership positions for students to take on at school.
A Leader In Me school implements “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” a school transformation model centered around building leadership among students and staff.
The concept of a Leader In Me school is implemented in multiple ways, including following a leadership model that teaches students to set, track and achieve their goals; learning and applying the leadership principles in school staff work; and giving students leadership roles at school.
Sangaree Elementary Media Specialist Dawn Frazier said students are allowed to check out books once a week but they really cannot take them home because of the pandemic.
The school had a lot of paperback books (like books on tape or CD from years past) that are not used anymore and are not part of the library collection. Friends of Frazier have also reached out to her recently after cleaning out their homes and finding books that their children have outgrown.
After cumulating this large amount of books, the school decided to implement the Book Fairy initiative. Frazier is going to keep the program going with Book Fair money; the school held a Book Fair in November and she is using Scholastic Dollars to order as many age-appropriate books to keep the initiative going through the end of the school year. Next school year the school will see where it is at with book supply to carry on the initiative.
“Because the community really is the one supporting the Book Fair I just thought, well, we’ll just give back to them in the form of books for the kids,” Frazier said.
The students have loved the initiative and enjoy seeing Kotlowski all spruced up in the fairy attire; she rings a bell as she brings the cart by the classrooms so the children know she is heading their way.
No child has turned a book down yet.
“We wanted to get more books into their hands, and we wanted them to be excited about reading,” Frazier said. “This is a way they can take a book home at least once a month…just one more tool in the toolbox to try to get them excited about reading.”
Students had to “apply” to be assistants for the Book Fairy, which is where the leadership roles come into play. Different grade levels fill in on different days.
“Their little answers on their applications were just so sweet,” Frazier said.
All the books are quarantined prior to distribution. If someone is interested in donating a book they can reach out to Frazier at frazierd@bcsdschools.net.