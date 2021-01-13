BMC application process now open

If you are a rising BCSD high school junior, now is the time to apply to attend Berkeley Middle College High School.
Berkeley Middle College High (BMC) is now accepting applications for the 2021-2020 academic year. Applications must be postmarked by 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. (VIEW/DOWNLOAD APPLICATION).
It is important to note that this year’s application process includes an essay component. Also, all applicants will be required to take an AccuPlacer test. Developed by the College Board, the main purpose of AccuPlacer is to identify academic strengths and needs in the areas of writing, reading, and math.
APPLICATION PROCESS:
If AccuPlacer testing is not available in an applicant’s high school, he or she must visit a Trident Technical College campus to take the AccuPlacer college placement test in reading, writing, and math. The results must be attached to the application when submitted. Students should score a minimum of 237 in Arithmetic, minimum of 237 in Reading Comprehension, and minimum of 237 in Sentence Skills to qualify for admission.
Do not call the Middle College office about AccuPlacer. All testing is coordinated through TTC at these numbers which are also available on the final page of the application packet – 843-574-6410 (TTC Main Campus) or 843-899-8079 (Berkeley Campus)
When the application is submitted, academic records, discipline records, attendance records, and AccuPlacer scores will be reviewed. Qualified candidates will be contacted by telephone to schedule an interview. A parent/guardian should attend the interview with the student.
We will NOT accept faxed applications. Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Berkeley Middle College is an accredited Berkeley County high school. The middle college concept is a national educational model that allows high school students to take dual credit classes on a college campus, and earn both high school and college credit while completing their high school career. Located on Trident Technical College’s Berkeley Campus, Berkeley Middle College High School curriculum includes core courses required for high school graduation.
Berkeley Middle College students enroll in college courses through Trident Technical College and, on average, graduate with 27 college credit hours by the time they receive their high school diplomas. By the end of their high school experience, Middle College students are typically a year or more ahead of their peers academically.
Students interested in more information about BMC’s program offerings should visit the school’s website.
Please call the school at 843-899-8110 with any questions.