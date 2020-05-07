Berkeley Middle College recognizes graduating class

Berkeley Middle College recognized their 23 graduates who completed their coursework and now have an Associates Degree in addition to their high school diploma.
The middle college concept is a national education model that gives students the chance to complete college courses alongside their high school coursework.
These students enroll in the middle college through Trident Technical, and on average, will graduate with 27 hours of college credit. This will put them almost a year ahead of their peers academically.
The graduates are listed below:
Camrynn Austin: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate
Abigail Ayling: Associate of Arts
Joceana Bailey: Associate of Arts
Hailey Bunch: Pre-Nursing Certificate and Certified Nursing Assistant Certification
Lantty Chen: Associate of Science
Cortez Gonzalez: Pre-Nursing Certificate
Sarah Hamilton: Associate of Arts
Taylor Herndon: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate
Alexis Hill: Associate of Arts
Mayson Jacobs: Associate of Science
Aaron King: Associate of Science
Felicity Masters: Associate of Arts
Meagan McCants: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate
Marissa Moore: Associate of Science
Sophie Nessel: Associate of Arts
Cooper Powell: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate
Christian Rios: Associate of Science
Carrian Roberts: Associate of Cosmetology
Jessica Scannell: Associate of Science
Kiyona Trevino: Associate of Science
Brianna Williams: Associate of Arts
Sarah Willis: Associate of Cosmetology
Stephen Willis: Welding Certificate