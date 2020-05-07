You are the owner of this article.
Berkeley Middle College recognizes graduating class

  • Updated
Berkely Middle College 2019 Graduation (68).JPG
2019 Berkeley Middle College Graduation

Berkeley Middle College recognized their 23 graduates who completed their coursework and now have an Associates Degree in addition to their high school diploma.

The middle college concept is a national education model that gives students the chance to complete college courses alongside their high school coursework. 

These students enroll in the middle college through Trident Technical, and on average, will graduate with 27 hours of college credit. This will put them almost a year ahead of their peers academically.

The graduates are listed below:

Camrynn Austin: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate

Abigail Ayling: Associate of Arts

Joceana Bailey: Associate of Arts

Hailey Bunch: Pre-Nursing Certificate and Certified Nursing Assistant Certification

Lantty Chen: Associate of Science

Cortez Gonzalez: Pre-Nursing Certificate

Sarah Hamilton: Associate of Arts

Taylor Herndon: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate

Alexis Hill: Associate of Arts

Mayson Jacobs: Associate of Science

Aaron King: Associate of Science

Felicity Masters: Associate of Arts

Meagan McCants: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate

Marissa Moore: Associate of Science

Sophie Nessel: Associate of Arts

Cooper Powell: Associate of Science and Pre-Nursing Certificate

Christian Rios: Associate of Science

Carrian Roberts: Associate of Cosmetology

Jessica Scannell: Associate of Science

Kiyona Trevino: Associate of Science

Brianna Williams: Associate of Arts

Sarah Willis: Associate of Cosmetology

Stephen Willis: Welding Certificate