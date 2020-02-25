Berkeley Elementary unveils special needs playground equipment

The rain did not dampen the spirits of the students of Berkeley Elementary School when they gathered in the multi-purpose room to celebrate the unveiling of the new playground equipment.
This playground equipment is unique, however it is new adaptive equipment that can be used by special needs students and other students with disabilities.
Superintendent Eddie Ingram addressed the students about how the instillation of this equipment is important because the district is always working toward inclusion. He also said that with the instillation of this equipment the school district now has new adaptive equipment at every elementary school in the district.
Berkeley Elementary School Principal Kelly Gabriel told the audience that the new playground equipment is an important step toward the inclusion of all students. She explained that recess is an integral part of elementary school. Students learn about teamwork and communication with others. Gabriel explained that now all students can take part in this activity and learn these lessons.
“At the elementary school level, the playground is a vital part of any child’s education,” Gabriel said.
Teresa Mizzell, a parent of a special needs child, said that the equipment is an important step toward including all students in every aspect of school and education. She praised the fact that the equipment is not separate from any of the other playground equipment.
“The equipment that is out there today looks like it is for every single child at this school,” Mizzell said.
Dr. Kelly Wulf, Chief Academics and Innovation officer, said that the playground equipment is perfectly in line with the goals that the school district has for inclusion and putting their students first.
“It is really opening accessibility for all kids,” Wulf said. “Special needs inclusion is what we strive for.”
Wulf also thanked the board for their willingness to give the funding to help build this playground equipment at every school.
“I think we are so honored that the board gave the money to our elementary schools and special needs programs,” Wulf said.
The money came when the district was awarded $822,966.47 in damages following the conviction of former CFO Brantley Thomas. From that money, $400,000.00 of that settlement was set aside to develop the special needs programs which were some of the most damaged as a result of Thomas.
Thomas stole over $1 million from the school district and misused tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars.