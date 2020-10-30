Berkeley Electric makes $15,000 donation to welding programs

Representatives of Berkeley Electric Cooperative presented Berkeley County School District with a check for $15,000 on Oct. 30 to support welding programs at Timberland High School and Cross High School.
The state-of-the-art programs were born from a collaboration with Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Berkeley County Economic Development, W International and Pacolet Milliken / Cooper River Partners.
“We are forever grateful for the support Berkeley Electric Cooperative and others have provided,” said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram. “From helping us get the lights on and getting the machines running to large financial contributions like the one made today, Berkeley Electric Cooperative has shown a commitment to the community, a commitment to the mission and vision of BCSD and a commitment to our shared focus of producing career-ready men and women with invaluable work and life skills needed to succeed.”
This latest contribution from Berkeley Electric will be used to support the adult community education programs at each school. It's one of several contributions pledged by the cooperative.
"...The cooperative saw this as an opportunity to invest in the future of its members,” said Tony Vincent, vice president of marketing and government affairs at Berkeley Electric Cooperative. “These programs will give our members a better chance at securing well-paid jobs that are in high demand right here in the Lowcountry.”
Additional information about opportunities provided by the BCSD Adult and Community Education Program can be found on the program’s section of our website.