Berkeley Electric Cooperative accepting applications for 2021 Virtual Youth Experience

Berkeley Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications for the 2021 Virtual Youth Experience June 21-25.
The five-day virtual leadership program is free and connects students with state and federal leaders, and students have a chance to earn scholarship money.
This opportunity is open to high school sophomores and juniors only. Participants will have the opportunity to win up to $7,500 in scholarships: $5,000 from the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina and $2,500 from Berkeley Electric Cooperative.
Johanna Cooper, public relations specialist for Berkeley Electric Cooperative, said students will meet with state leaders including Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. Students will also meet with Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Jim Clyburn and more. Selected students will have a chance to ask the guest speakers questions.
Cooper also said students will also work in small groups to develop and produce audio podcasts (3 to 5-minute long audio features that will answer a specific question). The podcasts will be judged by a specific group of journalists, and the winning podcast team will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. All participating students will also have a chance to create and conduct a community service project. The project deemed to have the most community impact will earn the winning student a $5,000 scholarship.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative will only award one $2,500 scholarship to a participating student from its service territory. Only participants who successfully complete the Virtual Youth Experience will be eligible to apply for this scholarship. Details on how to win will be provided to the student if he/she is selected for the experience.
This experience is open to high school sophomores and juniors only. This application must be completed in its entirety, online. Incomplete applications and paper copies will not be accepted.
Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb. 19.
For more information contact Johanna Cooper at johannac@bc.coop or 843-899-8424.